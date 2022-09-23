Miramar 2022 Airshow: Red Bull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Red Bull Air Force Team conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps

Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Red Bull Air Force Team is comprised of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who

specialize in highly-coordinated aerial jump demonstrations. The theme for the 2022 MCAS

Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing

modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)