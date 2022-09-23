Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Red Bull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Red Bull Air Force Team conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps
    Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Red Bull Air Force Team is comprised of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who
    specialize in highly-coordinated aerial jump demonstrations. The theme for the 2022 MCAS
    Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing
    modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858564
    VIRIN: 220923-M-DB029-002
    Filename: DOD_109236634
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Red Bull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24, by Cpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirshow
    FightEvolveWin

