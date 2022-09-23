The Red Bull Air Force Team conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps
Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Red Bull Air Force Team is comprised of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who
specialize in highly-coordinated aerial jump demonstrations. The theme for the 2022 MCAS
Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing
modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858564
|VIRIN:
|220923-M-DB029-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109236634
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Red Bull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24, by Cpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
