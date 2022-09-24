Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF Demo 9/24

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration takes place during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, artillery and infantry forces, and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858559
    VIRIN: 220924-M-TK732-254
    Filename: DOD_109236430
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

