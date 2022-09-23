Joint Task Force-Bethel service members continue to clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska

Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 23, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Mebok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
