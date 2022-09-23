Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bethel service members continue to clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska

    NEWTOK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 23, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Mebok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858552
    VIRIN: 220923-Z-CA180-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_109236156
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: NEWTOK, AK, US 

    emergency response
    Newtok
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

