Archipelago Endeavor 2022 (Social Media)

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Swedish Marines with 2nd Amphibious Battalion, Swedish Amphibious Corps conduct multiple training events during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022 (AE22), at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin, Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda, and edited by Sgt. William Chockey)