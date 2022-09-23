Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archipelago Endeavor 2022 (Social Media)

    SWEDEN

    09.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Chockey, Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda and Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Swedish Marines with 2nd Amphibious Battalion, Swedish Amphibious Corps conduct multiple training events during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022 (AE22), at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin, Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda, and edited by Sgt. William Chockey)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858551
    VIRIN: 220923-M-M0344-0001
    Filename: DOD_109236155
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 2022 (Social Media), by Sgt William Chockey, LCpl Aziza Kamuhanda and LCpl Adam Scalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

