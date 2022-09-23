The U.S. Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, and U.S. Navy Parachute Team, nicknamed the Leap Frogs, conduct a demonstration at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Nicknamed the Golden Knights in 1962, “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen and support personnel. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Golden Knights and Leap Frogs 9/23, by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
