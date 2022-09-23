Kent Pietsch, piloting his Interstate Cadet, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Since 1973, Pietsch has been performing for millions of people at more than 400 shows that have taken him to quality venues throughout the United States. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 22:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858532
|VIRIN:
|220923-M-DA549-1004
|PIN:
|220923
|Filename:
|DOD_109235744
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Kent PietschComedy 9/23, by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
