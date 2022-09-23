Miramar 2022 Airshow: Kent PietschComedy 9/23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kent Pietsch, piloting his Interstate Cadet, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Since 1973, Pietsch has been performing for millions of people at more than 400 shows that have taken him to quality venues throughout the United States. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)