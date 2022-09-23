Fairchild Trains Readiness with Tiny Fury Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing performed simulated alert responses during Exercise Tiny Fury at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20-23, 2022. Training alert responses ensures Fairchild's aircrews are ready to respond and provide air refueling support anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858504
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-CJ658-802
|Filename:
|DOD_109235533
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
