    Fairchild Trains Readiness with Tiny Fury Exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Airman Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing performed simulated alert responses during Exercise Tiny Fury at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20-23, 2022. Training alert responses ensures Fairchild's aircrews are ready to respond and provide air refueling support anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Stassney Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858504
    VIRIN: 220923-F-CJ658-802
    Filename: DOD_109235533
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Trains Readiness with Tiny Fury Exercise, by Amn Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Takeoff
    KC-135
    Fairchild
    MITO

