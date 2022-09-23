Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced canopy maneuver with U.S. Navy Parachute Team member at MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 23 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Halford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858503
    VIRIN: 220923-A-id671-421
    Filename: DOD_109235527
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    airshow
    Miramar
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT