The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced canopy maneuver with U.S. Navy Parachute Team member at MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 23 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Halford)