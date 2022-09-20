Brendan Drinkwater, a boat captain with USACE-Norfolk District, conducts routine debris removal operations in the Norfolk Harbor aboard the Harrell.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 22:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858499
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-HU469-041
|Filename:
|DOD_109235450
|Length:
|00:21:05
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harrell: B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT