    The Harrell: B-Roll

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Brendan Drinkwater, a boat captain with USACE-Norfolk District, conducts routine debris removal operations in the Norfolk Harbor aboard the Harrell.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 22:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858499
    VIRIN: 220920-A-HU469-041
    Filename: DOD_109235450
    Length: 00:21:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harrell: B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Debris Removal
    Norfolk Harbor

