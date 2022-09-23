The September edition of the 124th in 124 is hosted by the 124th Medical Group. Stories from Hawgsmoke, the DANG visit, and more.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 17:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858497
|VIRIN:
|220923-Z-IM874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109235438
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th in 124 September 2022-V3E8, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT