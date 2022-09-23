Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 23, 2022

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs, Sgt. Jerod Hathaway and Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT.

    Video includes:
    Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks conduct AT4 Training on Sept 14, 2022 at Joint-Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

    2-2 SBCT HHC hosts their organizational day for Soldiers and their families on Lancer Field Sept. 16, 2022.

    Top 5 command teams across 7th Infantry Division participated in a 5 stage relay race to Solo Point Sept. 23, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858496
    VIRIN: 220923-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_109235417
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 23, 2022, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, SGT Jerod Hathaway and SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2-2 SBCT

