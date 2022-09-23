2-2 SBCT Lancer Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 23, 2022

Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT.
Video includes:
Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks conduct AT4 Training on Sept 14, 2022 at Joint-Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
2-2 SBCT HHC hosts their organizational day for Soldiers and their families on Lancer Field Sept. 16, 2022.
Top 5 command teams across 7th Infantry Division participated in a 5 stage relay race to Solo Point Sept. 23, 2022.
