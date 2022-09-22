A compilation of all of the best video shots from WSEP-E 22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 12-23, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|858486
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109235338
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WSEP-E 22.12 Wrap Up, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT