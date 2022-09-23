Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Gold Star Mother's And Family Day (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Every year on the last Sunday of September, the United States celebrates Gold Star Mother's and Family Day. Gold Star Mother's and Families represent those who's sons and daughters have passed away in the line of duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed to express our Nation's gratitude and respect for our Gold Star Families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Dylon Grasso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858477
    VIRIN: 220923-M-XB450-215
    Filename: DOD_109235081
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Gold Star Mother's And Family Day (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Families
    Semper Fi
    Gold Star Mothers
    DMAMVMM
    DMAPROD
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT