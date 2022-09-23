Marine Minute: Gold Star Mother's And Family Day (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every year on the last Sunday of September, the United States celebrates Gold Star Mother's and Family Day. Gold Star Mother's and Families represent those who's sons and daughters have passed away in the line of duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed to express our Nation's gratitude and respect for our Gold Star Families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Dylon Grasso)