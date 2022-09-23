Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Join us as we continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15. Hispanic Americans have made substantial contributions through our history, and a significant number of Hispanics have served in all of the Nation's wars beginning with the Revolutionary War. Currently, Latino or Hispanic Americans make up more than 17 percent of our active duty force. It is important for all of us to recognize and celebrate diversity. We all have unique experiences and perspectives to offer. Please take a few moments to watch our new Hispanic Heritage Month video featuring BAMC team members!

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Hispanic Heritage
    BAMC
    Defense Health Agency

