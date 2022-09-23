Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

Join us as we continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15. Hispanic Americans have made substantial contributions through our history, and a significant number of Hispanics have served in all of the Nation's wars beginning with the Revolutionary War. Currently, Latino or Hispanic Americans make up more than 17 percent of our active duty force. It is important for all of us to recognize and celebrate diversity. We all have unique experiences and perspectives to offer. Please take a few moments to watch our new Hispanic Heritage Month video featuring BAMC team members!
