Marine Minute: Gold Star Mother's And Family Day

Every year on the last Sunday of September, the United States celebrates Gold Star Mother's and Family Day. Gold Star Mother's and Families represent those who's sons and daughters have passed away in the line of duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed to express our Nation's gratitude and respect for our Gold Star Families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Dylon Grasso)
