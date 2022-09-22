A Diverse Army is a Strong Army

Master Sgt. Joshua Fernandez, a logistician assigned to 4-410th Brigade Support “Warhorse” Battalion reflects on the significance of embracing diversity, and what it has meant to him as a Hispanic Soldier.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade.)
