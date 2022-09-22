Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Diverse Army is a Strong Army

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    4th Cavalry Brigade First Army Division East

    Master Sgt. Joshua Fernandez, a logistician assigned to 4-410th Brigade Support “Warhorse” Battalion reflects on the significance of embracing diversity, and what it has meant to him as a Hispanic Soldier.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade.)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858468
    VIRIN: 220922-A-KJ562-279
    Filename: DOD_109234922
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Diversity

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    U.S. Army

    Inclusivity

    FORSCOM
    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    U.S. Army
    Inclusivity

