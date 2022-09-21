Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd Wing M2 Crew Chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Braden Brown, special mission aircraft maintainer a.k.a. crew chief, in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron briefly describes job responsibilities and enjoying his duties within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Crew chief duties include maintaining aircraft, conducting maintenance inspections, making repairs, and maintaining records of inspections and repairs. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858461
    VIRIN: 220922-F-UC622-2001
    Filename: DOD_109234790
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing M2 Crew Chief, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    aircraft maintenance
    Keesler Air Force Base
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT