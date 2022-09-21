Staff Sgt. Braden Brown, special mission aircraft maintainer a.k.a. crew chief, in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron briefly describes job responsibilities and enjoying his duties within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Crew chief duties include maintaining aircraft, conducting maintenance inspections, making repairs, and maintaining records of inspections and repairs. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858461
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-UC622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109234790
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing M2 Crew Chief, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
