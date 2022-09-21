403rd Wing M2 Crew Chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Braden Brown, special mission aircraft maintainer a.k.a. crew chief, in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron briefly describes job responsibilities and enjoying his duties within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Crew chief duties include maintaining aircraft, conducting maintenance inspections, making repairs, and maintaining records of inspections and repairs. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)