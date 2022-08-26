Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Endeavor 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Jamie Chapman and Senior Airman Seth Haddix

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Pacific Endeavor is a multinational workshop designed to enhance communication interoperability and expedite Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief response in the Asia-Pacific. The virtual exercise was held from 15-26 August 2022 in Oahu, HI.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: HI, US

    Pacific Endeavor
    USINDOPACOM
    Communications Interoperability

