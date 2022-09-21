Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Cecilia Soriano talks about her Mexican Heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Cecilia Soriano, combat camera specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command talks about her Mexican heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 21, 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 12:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858443
    VIRIN: 220921-A-KJ673-838
    Filename: DOD_109234302
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Cecilia Soriano talks about her Mexican Heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    1st TSC
    Spc. Cecilia Soriano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT