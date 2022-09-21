Spc. Cecilia Soriano, combat camera specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command talks about her Mexican heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 21, 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 12:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858443
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-KJ673-838
|Filename:
|DOD_109234302
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Cecilia Soriano talks about her Mexican Heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
