Sgt. 1st Class Ralph Boyd, suicide prevention program manager, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses what the Army is doing to help Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky, September 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 12:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858442
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-KJ673-344
|Filename:
|DOD_109234301
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFC Ralph Boyd suicide prevention PSA, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
