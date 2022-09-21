Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Ralph Boyd suicide prevention PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Ralph Boyd, suicide prevention program manager, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses what the Army is doing to help Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky, September 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 12:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858442
    VIRIN: 220921-A-KJ673-344
    Filename: DOD_109234301
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Ralph Boyd suicide prevention PSA, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Suicide Prevention Month
    SFC Boyd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT