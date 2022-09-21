Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr. discuss suicide prevention and provide resources for Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky, September 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 12:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858441
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-KJ673-832
|Filename:
|DOD_109234294
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr., by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT