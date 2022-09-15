Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCA Day 3 (B-Roll)

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing complete Multi-capable Airmen training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858436
    VIRIN: 220915-F-LD599-583
    Filename: DOD_109234228
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCA Day 3 (B-Roll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    MCA
    4FW

