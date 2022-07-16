Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Phillip Brashear Conducts Last Helicopter Flight

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Fort Eustis, Virginia - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, the command chief warrant officer for the 80th Training Command (TASS) and an Army aviator, conducts his last helicopter flight over Hampton Roads, Virginia on 16 July 2022, prior to his retirement from the U.S. Army Reserve on 29 July 2022 after over 40 years of combined military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and the Navy Reserve.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858433
    VIRIN: 220716-A-PZ247-899
    Filename: DOD_109234194
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW5 Phillip Brashear Conducts Last Helicopter Flight, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    helicopter
    retirement
    aviator
    Brashear
    80th Training Command

