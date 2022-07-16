CW5 Phillip Brashear Conducts Last Helicopter Flight

Fort Eustis, Virginia - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, the command chief warrant officer for the 80th Training Command (TASS) and an Army aviator, conducts his last helicopter flight over Hampton Roads, Virginia on 16 July 2022, prior to his retirement from the U.S. Army Reserve on 29 July 2022 after over 40 years of combined military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and the Navy Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858433
|VIRIN:
|220716-A-PZ247-899
|Filename:
|DOD_109234194
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
