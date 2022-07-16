CW5 Phillip Brashear Conducts Last Helicopter Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Eustis, Virginia - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, the command chief warrant officer for the 80th Training Command (TASS) and an Army aviator, conducts his last helicopter flight over Hampton Roads, Virginia on 16 July 2022, prior to his retirement from the U.S. Army Reserve on 29 July 2022 after over 40 years of combined military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and the Navy Reserve.