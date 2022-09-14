Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing complete Multi-capable Airmen training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858432
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-LD599-767
|Filename:
|DOD_109234177
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCA Training day 2 (B-Roll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT