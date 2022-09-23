Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Airmen and Guardians can pitch original ideas and solutions to operational problems through the annual competition known as Spark Tank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858426
    VIRIN: 220923-F-UE508-1003
    Filename: DOD_109234076
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank, by A1C Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AF75
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT