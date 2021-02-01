Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Romania’s Special Operations Forces in action (master subs)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    See how Romania’s Special Operations Forces use their hard-won experience to safeguard our shared Euro-Atlantic security.
    Romania’s Special Operations Forces embody a motto popular among the Alliance’s elite soldiers: “Quality is more important than quantity.”
    While few in numbers, these commandos are capable of carrying out raids by air, land and sea, using their skills and stealth to take their adversaries by surprise. The Romanian Special Operations Forces have been working with NATO since 2003, already before Romania joined the Alliance in March 2004. Over the years, the Romanian elite forces’ unit has been deployed to NATO missions in Afghanistan and in Kosovo alongside Allies and partner countries.
    More recently, the Romanian operators are busy keeping themselves on the bleeding edge of tactical proficiency. They frequently participate in exercises with their NATO Allies, allowing them to exchange tactics with their counterparts from different countries. In this video, we see Romanian commandos in action. Should NATO call upon them, Romania’s elite forces will be ready to perform any high-risk mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858420
    VIRIN: 220923-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109234007
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT