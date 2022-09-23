BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulled into Busan, Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit. Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Capt. Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer, are welcomed by Rear Adm. Kyeung Cheol Kim, Director, Maritime Operations Center, Republic of Korea Fleet Command (ROKFLT). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858414
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-GN523-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109233935
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, republic of Korea, by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT