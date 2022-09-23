Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulled into Busan, Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit. Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Capt. Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer, are welcomed by Rear Adm. Kyeung Cheol Kim, Director, Maritime Operations Center, Republic of Korea Fleet Command (ROKFLT). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858414
    VIRIN: 220923-N-GN523-1000
    Filename: DOD_109233935
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BUSAN, KR 

