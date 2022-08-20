Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenyan Culture Appreciation Day

    DJIBOUTI

    08.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The chaplain ministry team and members of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, held the first Kenyan Culture Appreciation Day event at Camp Simba, Kenya, Aug. 20, 2022. To promote cultural awareness, the event consisted of Kenyan foods, music, a fashion show, and a mini-bazaar. In addition, current and former U.S. service members, who were born in Kenya, also spoke on what it was like growing up in Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858412
    VIRIN: 220820-F-TK030-697
    Filename: DOD_109233930
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DJ

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Kenya
    CJTF-HOA

