The chaplain ministry team and members of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, held the first Kenyan Culture Appreciation Day event at Camp Simba, Kenya, Aug. 20, 2022. To promote cultural awareness, the event consisted of Kenyan foods, music, a fashion show, and a mini-bazaar. In addition, current and former U.S. service members, who were born in Kenya, also spoke on what it was like growing up in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858412
|VIRIN:
|220820-F-TK030-697
|Filename:
|DOD_109233930
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kenyan Culture Appreciation Day, by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT