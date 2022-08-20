video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858412" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The chaplain ministry team and members of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, held the first Kenyan Culture Appreciation Day event at Camp Simba, Kenya, Aug. 20, 2022. To promote cultural awareness, the event consisted of Kenyan foods, music, a fashion show, and a mini-bazaar. In addition, current and former U.S. service members, who were born in Kenya, also spoke on what it was like growing up in Africa.