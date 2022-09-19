The b-roll package highlights the job of a U.S. Air Force crew chief, also known as tactical aircraft maintainers. The mission-readiness of an aircraft is ensured by crew chiefs and other Airmen with different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
This work, B-Roll for 52nd Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
