    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    B-Roll for 52nd Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs

    GERMANY

    09.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The b-roll package highlights the job of a U.S. Air Force crew chief, also known as tactical aircraft maintainers. The mission-readiness of an aircraft is ensured by crew chiefs and other Airmen with different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858396
    VIRIN: 220922-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109233771
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll for 52nd Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    B-roll
    Tactical Aircraft Maintainers
    Mission-readiness

