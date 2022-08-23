Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference 2022

    ROME, ITALY

    08.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    AFN Naples

    220823-N-ZK016-0001 Rome (August 23,2022) Senior Enlisted Leaders from over 20 African partner nations, the U.S., and NATO participated in the annual Senior Enlisted Leader Conference hosted by U.S. Africa Command, Aug. 22-23, 2022. The conference marks the return of face-to-face engagements after COVID-19. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858391
    VIRIN: 220823-N-ZK016-0001
    Filename: DOD_109233676
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ROME, IT 

    This work, Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference 2022, by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

