Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal Closing Speech

Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general-mobilization and reserve affairs, U.S. Army Pacific, gave the closing ceremony speech for Exercise Cartwheel 2022 on September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
09.23.2022
09.23.2022
Video Productions
|Location:
NADI, FJ
