Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal Closing Speech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NADI, FIJI

    09.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general-mobilization and reserve affairs, U.S. Army Pacific, gave the closing ceremony speech for Exercise Cartwheel 2022 on September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858390
    VIRIN: 220923-A-VR477-001
    PIN: 22001
    Filename: DOD_109233656
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NADI, FJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal Closing Speech, by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT