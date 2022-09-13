Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Surveillance Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach and Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon and Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, patrol and experiment with intelligence equipment at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13-15, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid and force protection. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commander's uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the MAGTF and Navy commanders’ intelligence collection efforts.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano and Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 00:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858388
    VIRIN: 220913-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109233316
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    GSP
    Ground Sensor Platoon
    III MIG
    MSP
    Battlespace Surveillance Company
    Maritime Surveillance Platoon

