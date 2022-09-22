Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Professional Reacts: Connect to Protect

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    For suicide prevention month, Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, shares her story about helping someone who was experiencing thoughts of suicide. Major E.J. VonDran, clinical psychologist and Mental Health Flight commander at Misawa Air Base, provides a professional perspective on her story.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 23:36
    This work, Mental Health Professional Reacts: Connect to Protect, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    resilience
    wingman
    be there
    connect to protect

