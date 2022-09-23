On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics with New Zealand and Fijian soldiers during Exercise Cartwheel 2022 in Fiji, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in a commander’s cup on Camp Hansen, Japan, and in Guam, Airmen from the 36th Medial Group participate in exercise Sling Stone 22-08.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 22:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858381
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109233264
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 23, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT