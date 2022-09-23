Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: September 23, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics with New Zealand and Fijian soldiers during Exercise Cartwheel 2022 in Fiji, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in a commander’s cup on Camp Hansen, Japan, and in Guam, Airmen from the 36th Medial Group participate in exercise Sling Stone 22-08.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858381
    VIRIN: 220922-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109233264
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 23, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEF
    MIG
    Pacific News Break
    Exercise Cartwheel
    Sling Stone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT