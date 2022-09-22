Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Weapons Qualification at Marseilles Training Center

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command partnered with the 416th Theater Engineer Command to conduct an individual weapons qualification on the 9mm pistol at Marseilles Training Center, September 22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individual Weapons Qualification at Marseilles Training Center, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    U.S. Army Reserve
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

