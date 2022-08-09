Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Hinnamnor Recovery 2022 (B-Roll)

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines work alongside the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to provide disaster relief efforts to the local citizens of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, following Typhoon Hinnamnor. (Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858378
    VIRIN: 220908-F-VY761-485
    Filename: DOD_109233243
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KR

    This work, Typhoon Hinnamnor Recovery 2022 (B-Roll), by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    AFN
    Korea
    Storm
    Typhoon
    Disaster Relief
    USFK
    Storm Recovery
    Jack LeGrand

