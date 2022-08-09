B-Roll of U.S. Marines work alongside the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to provide disaster relief efforts to the local citizens of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, following Typhoon Hinnamnor. (Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858378
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-VY761-485
|Filename:
|DOD_109233243
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Hinnamnor Recovery 2022 (B-Roll), by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT