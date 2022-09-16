Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Air Force Ball Commemoration at Andersen AFB

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Edwin Pratt, director of operations with the 36th Contingency Response Squadron narrates a video at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 16, 2022. This video features a compilation of clips highlighting the many squadrons on Andersen AFB accompanied by a motivating narration explaining Andersen AFB's accomplishments and priorities.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858375
    VIRIN: 220916-F-PX509-441
    Filename: DOD_109233229
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    This work, 75th Air Force Ball Commemoration at Andersen AFB, by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    75th
    AF Ball

