DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Red Hill control room operators and Federal Fire Department Hawaii firefighters monitor simulated fuel recovery operations from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility control room during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy video by Shannon R. Haney)