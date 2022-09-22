The 4th Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard compete in the U.S. National Cavalry Competition in El Reno, Oklahoma Sept. 22, 2022. The U.S. National Cavalry Competition has been a yearly event that tests rider’s skills in multiple categories. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brenda Salgado, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858370
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-RM475-048
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_109233097
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|EL RENO, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard compete in the U.S. National Cavalry Competition 2022, by SPC Brenda Salgado Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT