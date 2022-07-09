Fuji Viper 22.5 Forward Observers

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines call for mortar fire during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 7, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|09.07.2022
|09.22.2022 21:29
|B-Roll
|858367
|220907-M-KM064-480
|DOD_109233075
|00:01:42
|JP
|0
|0
