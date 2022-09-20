B-Roll of the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team(CST) conducts a Collective Lanes Training, at the Columbia Heights Membrane Plant in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, September 20, 2022. Army North observed the exercise to provide feedback before the unit's Training Proficiency Evaluation next year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
This work, B-Roll: 55th Civil Support Team helps decontaminate water plant during training event, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
