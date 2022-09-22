Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Fiona

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies a mission into Hurricane Fiona from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858333
    VIRIN: 220922-F-F3652-3001
    Filename: DOD_109232800
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VI

    TAGS

    weather
    hurricane hunters
    wc-130j
    national hurricane center
    hurricane fiona

