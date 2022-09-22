Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 92: Meet a Pioneer in Test Engineering

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Dr. William R. O’Brien, an early member of the Aeronautical Systems Division, and his son, Michael G. O’Brien, currently Deputy Program Director for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile for AFLCMC’s Armament Directorate at Eglin AFB, Florida, reflect on Dr. O’Brien’s early career. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858327
    VIRIN: 220922-F-FC975-2002
    Filename: DOD_109232557
    Length: 00:39:57
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 92: Meet a Pioneer in Test Engineering, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineering pioneer recounts early days of Air Force acquisitions

    pioneer
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    Test Engineering

