Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Endeavor - Cyber Endeavor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command cyber interoperability analysts participate in online classes during exercise Pacific Endeavor in O'ahu, Hawaii from August 23, 2022. This year's exercise tested the preparedness and capabilities of the Multinational Communications Interoperability Program for humanitarian response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 17:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 858324
    VIRIN: 220829-F-DO876-001
    Filename: DOD_109232530
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Endeavor - Cyber Endeavor, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian Efforts
    Exercise
    Pacific Endeavor
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    INDO-PACOM
    2nd Audiovisual Squadron
    Senior Airman Seth Haddix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT