U.S. Indo-Pacific Command cyber interoperability analysts participate in online classes during exercise Pacific Endeavor in O'ahu, Hawaii from August 23, 2022. This year's exercise tested the preparedness and capabilities of the Multinational Communications Interoperability Program for humanitarian response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858324
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-DO876-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232530
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Endeavor - Cyber Endeavor, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT