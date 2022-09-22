Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Mother

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso, Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe and Staff Sgt. Kelly Timney

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Jenny Smith speaks about her son, Staff Sgt. Jason A. Rogers, who died while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858308
    VIRIN: 220922-M-HH765-0001
    Filename: DOD_109232321
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: BRANDON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Mother, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, SSgt Charles Plouffe and SSgt Kelly Timney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Honor
    GoldStarFamilies
    GoldStarMother

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT