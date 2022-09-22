Jenny Smith speaks about her son, Staff Sgt. Jason A. Rogers, who died while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858308
|VIRIN:
|220922-M-HH765-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232321
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|BRANDON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mother, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, SSgt Charles Plouffe and SSgt Kelly Timney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT