    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia provided support for relief efforts across the Alaska coastline after Typhoon Merbok.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858307
    VIRIN: 220921-F-YB356-1001
    Filename: DOD_109232319
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Bethel
    JBER

