Members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia provided support for relief efforts across the Alaska coastline after Typhoon Merbok.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858307
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-YB356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232319
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
