President Joe Biden receives a briefing on Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico and the ongoing federal government response.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 14:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858299
|Filename:
|DOD_109232135
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Receives a Briefing on Hurricane Fiona’s Impact on Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
