303d Fighter Squadron: History and Origins

The 303d Fighter Squadron has a long heritage, dating back to the 303d Troop Carrier Squadron in World War II. We spoke with some of pilots involved in the conversion of the squadron from C-130s to A-10s, and who have flown the A-10 and commanded the squadron since 1980s.
Credits: This video includes footage from the National Archives (https://catalog.archives.gov/); Gunsmoke '91, a production of the 442d Tactical Fighter Wing Public Affairs; and Grunts in the Sky, an documentary produced by Senior Airman Daniel Negrete about 303 FS activities in Afghanistan in 2014.
Music: Serene Horizon by Jean-Phillipe Ichard, published by Koka Media, Universal Production Music France
Dive Deeper by Liam Joseph Hennessy published by Ninja Tune Production Music
