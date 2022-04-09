303d Fighter Squadron: History and Origins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 303d Fighter Squadron has a long heritage, dating back to the 303d Troop Carrier Squadron in World War II. We spoke with some of pilots involved in the conversion of the squadron from C-130s to A-10s, and who have flown the A-10 and commanded the squadron since 1980s.



Credits: This video includes footage from the National Archives (https://catalog.archives.gov/); Gunsmoke '91, a production of the 442d Tactical Fighter Wing Public Affairs; and Grunts in the Sky, an documentary produced by Senior Airman Daniel Negrete about 303 FS activities in Afghanistan in 2014.



Music: Serene Horizon by Jean-Phillipe Ichard, published by Koka Media, Universal Production Music France

Dive Deeper by Liam Joseph Hennessy published by Ninja Tune Production Music