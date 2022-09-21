Rear Admiral, Ewa Haslum, Chief of the Royal Swedish Navy, visits U.S and Swedish Marines who are participating in Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) and observes as they demonstrate state of the art technology, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858272
|VIRIN:
|220921-N-FP690-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109231769
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
