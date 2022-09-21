video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Admiral, Ewa Haslum, Chief of the Royal Swedish Navy, visits U.S and Swedish Marines who are participating in Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) and observes as they demonstrate state of the art technology, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.