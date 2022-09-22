Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Progress, Aid to Pakistan, Exercise Pitch Black Wraps

    09.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall focuses on personnel issues, Airmen bring aid to flood victims in Pakistan, and Pacific Air Forces Airmen wrap their participation in Australia's Exercise Pitch Black.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
